Musk mocks 'Truedough' by sharing images of him in blackface, other costumes

Twitter executive Elon Musk pilloried Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by saying Google artificial intelligence application Gemini produced photos of him in ethnic costumes. “I can’t believe Gemini made these unfair pics of Truedough,” tweeted Musk on Thursday. Musk included real photos of Trudeau wearing a kippah, an indigenous headdress, Indian clothes and blackface. .Google said on Thursday it was racing to fix Gemini after claims it was overcorrecting to avoid being seen as racist. Users said Gemini supplied images depicting a variety of genders and ethnicities, even when doing so was historically inaccurate.For example, a prompt seeking images of the United States’ Founding Fathers turned up women and non-white people. Freedom Convoy organizer BJ Dichter said Gemini should have included another image. “They forgot one,” said Dichter. Dichter included a photo of Trudeau dressed in a Transformers costume, as he would meeting up with truckers. .Canadian freelance writer Hanya Toderoff asked about the images being unfair. “How can real pictures be labelled ‘Unfair?’” said Toderoff.“This is the real Trudeau.”.Musk said in October Trudeau was trying to crush freedom of expression in Canada. READ MORE: Elon Musk criticizes Trudeau for ‘trying to crush free speech in Canada’“Shameful,” he said..He was commenting on the Canadian government announcing the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission would require podcasters who earn more than $10 million per year to register with it.