Canadian

Musk mocks 'Truedough' by sharing images of him in blackface, other costumes

Elon Musk said he could not believe Gemini made unfair images of Justin Trudeau
Elon Musk said he could not believe Gemini made unfair images of Justin Trudeau Courtesy Elon Musk/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Freedom Of Expression
Elon Musk
Photos
Kippahs
Hanya Toderoff
Gemini
Ethnic Costumes
Overcorrections
BJ Dichter

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news