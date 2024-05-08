Musk says Online Harms Act crazy

Twitter executive Elon Musk has chimed in again on Canadian politics. Musk said the Online Harms Act (OHA) “sounds insane if accurate.”“@CommunityNotes, please check,” tweeted Musk on Tuesday..The Canadian government upping the ante on fighting online hate by introducing the OHA in February. READ MORE: UPDATED: Liberals introduce ‘online harms’ legislationThe OHA presented a broadened, controversial legal definition of what constitutes hate speech and proposed amendments to the Criminal Code of Canada for violations. Users would be able to file complaints to the Canadian Human Rights Commission.It would see the establishment of a five-member digital safety commission to order the removal of online content that sexualizes children or sexual violence victims and sexual content that is posted without consent.Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson said it is much worse than Musk had been informed, as it will put Canadians under house arrest if accusers fear hate crimes might be committed. “It's the most Orwellian piece of legislation ever promoted in the West,” said Peterson..Musk responded by saying he was concerned about the OHA passing. “A terrible attack on the rights of Canadians to speak freely!” he said. .Musk accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of trying to crush free speech in Canada in October. READ MORE: Elon Musk criticizes Trudeau for ‘trying to crush free speech in Canada’“Shameful,” he said..He was commenting on the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s plan to require podcasters who earn upwards of $10 million annually to register, provide information about their activities in Canada and their content, and adhere to conditions being debated by officials.