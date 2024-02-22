Canadian

Muslim groups say MPs not welcome in mosques until they demand Gaza ceasefire

Jamiat Al Ansar in Brampton, ON
Jamiat Al Ansar in Brampton, ON Courtesy Jamiat Al Ansar
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Israel
Ramadan
National Council Of Canadian Muslims
Shachi Kurl
Gaza
Mosques
Ceasefire
Abd Alfatah Twakkal
Pause

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news