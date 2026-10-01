NDP, Bloc slam Pacific Link as business group backs pipeline

OTTAWA — Opposition parties and business leaders are weighing in on the Carney government's decision to fast-track Pacific Link, with the NDP and Bloc Québécois warning of environmental and financial risks while a major business group says the pipeline will give investors much-needed certainty.Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced Thursday in Fort McMurray that Pacific Link will become the first project to receive a national interest designation under the Building Canada Act.The proposed 1,250-kilometre pipeline would carry up to one million barrels of oil per day from Bruderheim, Alberta, to a port near Delta, B.C., opening greater access to Asian markets. Ottawa is aiming to complete consultations, environmental safeguards, financing arrangements and indigenous partnerships by September 1, 2027.NDP Leader Avi Lewis came out firmly against the project Thursday, accusing the Liberals of rushing ahead with a pipeline at the expense of environmental protections and indigenous consultation.“Throwing billions in public money behind a pipeline at a time of climate breakdown — while sweeping aside environmental protections, meaningful Indigenous consultation and workers’ right to strike — is absolutely not in the national interest,” Lewis said..Lewis argued Canadians would be left carrying the financial and environmental risks of the project, while claiming the oil industry itself has been unwilling to finance it.“This is a pipeline to the courts, and it’s not worth the risk,” he said.The pipeline is expected to cost between $35.2 billion and $43.7 billion. Trans Mountain Corp. and the Alberta government are expected to hold the majority ownership, while indigenous communities would be offered a minimum 10% ownership stake. Pembina Pipeline Corp. is also involved in the project's development.The Bloc Québécois similarly attacked the project Thursday, arguing Quebec taxpayers will be left paying for another expensive pipeline.Bloc natural resources critic Mario Simard accused the Liberals of making taxpayers shoulder the cost after the federal government's purchase and expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.“The Liberals are behaving like climate arsonists,” Simard said in French. “They are choosing to develop oil and gas by abandoning their climate commitments and making Quebecers pay instead of the extremely wealthy oil companies owned by American interests.”Bloc environment critic Patrick Bonin argued the national interest designation will allow Ottawa to sidestep environmental rules as it moves the project forward.The Building Canada Act allows the federal government to set special conditions covering a dozen federal laws for projects designated in the national interest, with the aim of streamlining approvals. The designation does not amount to final approval of Pacific Link..The Business Council of Canada, meanwhile, welcomed the announcement.“To invest with confidence in Canada, investors need certainty. Today’s announcement delivers it,” said Goldy Hyder, the council's president and CEO.Hyder said a West Coast pipeline could attract investment, create jobs and increase government revenues while helping Canada diversify trade and receive better value for its energy exports.“Canada is a global leader in responsible resource development and has a strong track record of working in partnership with Indigenous Peoples on major projects,” he said.Ottawa estimates Pacific Link could create 140,000 jobs, contribute more than $20 billion annually to Canadian GDP and generate $100 billion in government revenue by 2060. More than 90% of Canadian crude exports currently go to the United States.Conservatives had already warned Wednesday that they would be looking for more than another pipeline announcement from Carney..Conservative natural resources critic Michelle Rempel Garner said at a press conference in Ottawa that her party wanted firm details on construction, timelines, costs and how the government intends to ensure the pipeline is completed.“A year and a half into Prime Minister Carney’s tenure, we’ve had two signing ceremonies, countless media stories, and no pipelines built,” Rempel Garner said.“I’ll be very honest, we can’t afford more of the same. The country can’t afford more of the same, and my province can’t afford more of the same.”Rempel Garner also argued governments should not have to serve as proponents for major energy infrastructure.“Provinces and taxpayers also shouldn’t have to be proponents for critical energy infrastructure,” she said. “Rather, the investment climate of regulation should create certainty for private sector to invest.”She said Conservatives would press the government for details on “construction, the timeline, costs, and how and when Mark Carney will ensure completion.”Carney said Thursday the designation is intended to help Canada reduce its dependence on the United States and establish itself as a larger global energy supplier.“A pipeline to the West Coast is part of our mission to transform our economy, to double our non-U.S. exports over the next decade,” Carney said, adding the project would help “unlock our full potential as a global energy superpower.”