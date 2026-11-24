OTTAWA — NDP MP Jenny Kwan is calling on the Carney government to introduce a federal "anti-racism" act that would impose legally binding obligations on all federal departments, Crown corporations and federal contractors to address systemic racism.Speaking at a news conference on Parliament Hill on Tuesday with representatives from a number of advocacy groups, Kwan accused the Liberals of not doing enough to deal with racial discrimination in Canada."This government was prepared to mothball the federal anti-racism secretariat and pull the funding for the community groups who are actually doing the work to combat racism," Kwan said.The government has since agreed to fund it for a further two years, though Kwan maintained that provisional commitments were not good enough."Racism is not a short-term problem, and the battle against it cannot be a short-term government commitment," she said."We need legislation that forces the federal government to deal with systemic racism and be held to account for the outcomes.".The proposed bill would set out performance targets, require public reporting and would establish oversight mechanisms across the federal government.Kwan also called for the federal "anti-racism" secretariat to be given a permanent mandate and a central coordinating role with the PCO to ensure an "anti-racism lens" is applied across government.The Vancouver East MP said Ottawa should be collecting and publishing disaggregated data to identify racial disparities and that aboriginal and black communities should have appropriate ownership and control over their own data.Other recommendations include: strengthening employment equity legislation; setting targets to reduce racial disparities in housing and homelessness; developing a national health equity strategy; and fully implementing Canada's Black Justice Strategy.The proposals also call for greater representation and equitable access to leadership roles and resources in education, the arts, sport and media."These cannot be stand-alone initiatives," Kwan said..They have to be part of a coherent national framework with defined responsibilities and measurable outcomes.Representatives from the NEEC, Oxfam Canada, the Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants and the South Asian Legal Clinic of Ontario joined Kwan in calling for legislative change and additional federal funding.The South Asian Legal Clinic of Ontario called for pathways to regularize migrants' immigration status, protections for those caught in the maw of government processing delays or sudden policy changes, and the reopening of parent and grandparent sponsorship applications.The organization also called for continued federal funding for immigration and refugee legal aid and community legal clinics.Kwan attacked both the Conservatives and the Liberals over their immigration policies, just hours before the MPs were due to debate a Conservative motion asking the House of Commons to reject the government's immigration levels plan."Now the rhetoric that's out there, the blaming, the scapegoating, the fear-mongering, the division is absolutely unbelievable from the Conservatives," Kwan said."And the Liberals are more than happy to actually go along with that.".Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner argued on Tuesday that immigration numbers should be brought down to reflect Canada's ability to provide housing, health care, and employment.Rempel Garner made it clear that newcomers weren't to blame for the government's immigration policies."It's not the fault of some guy who wants to come to Canada," Rempel Garner told the reporters.Kwan, on the other hand, accused both sides of politicizing the numbers on immigration at the expense of refugees and migrant workers."The federal government needs to own the fact that Canada has racist policies in place and we need to get rid of that. We need to have legislation, and we need to be accountable," Kwan said.The NDP MP also took issue with Carney's focus on economic policy, pointing out that his government's domestic policies were at odds with the human rights commitments he makes so much of internationally.The human rights values that the PM is so good at espousing on the international stage, he is not following here in Canada on the ground.Kwan didn't announce the introduction of a private member's bill on Tuesday. Instead, he called on the Liberal government to move forward with its own comprehensive "anti-racism" legislation and commit to multi-year funding for community organizations.