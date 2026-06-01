NDP leader calls on Canada to send fuel aid to Cuba, Poilievre disagrees

OTTAWA — Federal NDP Leader Avi Lewis is calling on the Canadian government to send emergency fuel aid to Cuba, arguing the island nation is facing a worsening humanitarian crisis.In a statement posted to X, Lewis said Cuba’s fuel shortages have left essential services under strain.“Cuba is out of fuel, strangled by the U.S. fuel chokehold,” Lewis wrote.“People are dying, systems are breaking down.”The irony is that Lewis has repeatedly stated oil production in Alberta should be shut down.Lewis called the situation “collective punishment” and accused the United States of imposing policies that have contributed to the crisis.“Canada should send immediate humanitarian fuel aid, in as much quantity as we can quickly assemble,” he said..The comments come as Cuba faces widespread fuel shortages, blackouts and disruptions to critical services. The crisis comes as the U.S. tightens sanctions, reduces fuel shipments from Venezuela and difficulties securing replacement imports.Lewis also urged Canada to speak out against any potential U.S. military action toward Cuba.“U.S. military action against Cuba is absolutely unacceptable,” he wrote.The NDP leader said Canadians have longstanding ties with Cuba through tourism, business and personal relationships and argued Ottawa should take a more active role in helping the island.“We have to come to Cuba’s aid,” Lewis said.“What’s happening is too cruel, too horrible.”Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rejected Lewis’s proposal during a press conference Monday on Parliament Hill.“Our oil is for sale on the international market,” Poilievre when asked by the Western Standard.“We expect to be paid for it. We are not donating our oil to a communist regime.”