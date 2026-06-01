Canadian

NDP leader calls on Canada to send fuel aid to Cuba, Poilievre disagrees

Pierre Poilievre (Center) taking questions at press conference
Pierre Poilievre (Center) taking questions at press conference Walid Tamtam
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Pierre Poilievre
Oil Exports
Cuba
Humanitarian Aid
Canpoli
Avi Lewis
NDP Leader Avi Lewis
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Western Standard
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