NDP leadership candidate and Liberal MP call for expedited visas for Gazan students

Advocacy groups, academics and Members of Parliament held a press conference Tuesday urging the federal government to accelerate stalled visa applications for Palestinian graduate students accepted to Canadian universities.The event, hosted by Palestinian Students and Scholars at Risk (PSSAR), included remarks from Oxfam Canada, the Canadian Muslim Public Affairs Council (CMPAC), and MPs Heather McPherson and Salma Zahid.Organizers claim approximately 70 Palestinian students admitted to Canadian graduate programs are unable to leave Gaza due to prolonged delays in processing at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). Some applicants have reportedly been waiting between 12 and 24 months for a decision..A representative speaking on behalf of PSSAR said students have received no updates through the IRCC application portal, and that attempts to secure meetings with Immigration Minister Lena Diab have been unsuccessful. According to the group, an earlier meeting with senior IRCC officials ended with confirmation that no special processing measures would be made for Gaza applicants.Advocates argued that other countries, including the United Kingdom and Ireland, have already assisted students in leaving the region and urged Canada to follow suit. They also raised concerns that several students have withdrawn from Canadian programs in favour of offers from European universities with faster processing pathways..MP Heather McPherson criticized the federal government's response, calling the delays “political cowardice.” McPherson said more than 40 affected students had been admitted to the University of Alberta and argued that the framework to bring them to Canada already exists.Liberal MP Salma Zahid acknowledged the concerns but said she was not speaking on behalf of the minister. Zahid confirmed she has raised the issue with IRCC and stated she would continue advocating for affected applicants. She cited ongoing logistical and security difficulties in Gaza as potential contributing factors..Daniel Kotesh of Oxfam Canada shared the case of a Gaza-based Oxfam worker accepted into a master's program at the University of Regina who has deferred twice due to being unable to complete biometric requirements. Oxfam and CMPAC speakers urged the government to consider regulatory exemptions previously applied in other conflict zones, including Ukraine.Speakers concluded by urging the Prime Minister’s Office to intervene if IRCC does not change its position. Organizers argued that Canadian universities, community sponsors and support networks are prepared to assist incoming students.The press conference ended with a brief question period. No federal government representatives were present.