Canadian

NDP leadership candidate Avi Lewis says Canada should not spend 2% of GDP on defence, should focus funds on 'climate emergency'

Lewis faces backlash after suggesting that Canada should not spend 2% of GDP on defence saying 'we need that money for other things'
NDP leadership candidate Avi Lewis
NDP leadership candidate Avi LewisScreen grab from @AviLewis on X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ndp
Climate Emergency
Alberta NDP Leadership Candidates
Alberta NDP Leadership Race
Avi Lewis
2% of GDp defence spending
5% NATO defence spending
canada defence spending

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news