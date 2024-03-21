NDP MP says sorry for Gaza remarks

NDP MP Brian Masse (Windsor West, ON) apologized after suggesting there would be no end to antisemitism until Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “I am deeply sorry about my comments in the House of Commons linking the ceasefire with tackling antisemitism,” said Masse in a speech in the House of Commons. “We must confront antisemitism at all times and without preconditions.”To anyone impacted by this comment, Masse said he was sorry. He added he was “committed to repairing the harm that was caused.”He made the remarks on Monday prior to the House of Commons voting on an NDP motion on Gaza. “I am thinking of my area in Windsor-Detroit, where outside of the Middle East, we have the largest Muslim population and many Palestinians and others,” he said.He acknowledged he knew of families who have lost dozens of people in Windsor West and other places because they lived together. Gaza is the size of Detroit. In Canada’s past, Masse pointed out Canada has seen a rise in antisemitism and wanted to note that. He said he understands “the pain and suffering because I have seen it in my own community, even long before this, when swastikas were painted on sidewalks or in front of people’s houses.”“All that still exists in our society and it is something we have to continue to fight against every single day,” he said. “However, we are not going to be able to fix anything until there is a ceasefire.”Census data shows of a population of 423,000 people in Windsor, a total of 29,000 are Arabic speakers. It is home to 30,000 Muslims.The House of Commons passed an NDP motion with amendments made by the Liberals on Palestinian statehood on Monday. READ MORE: NDP motion on Palestine statehood passes with amendments, some Liberals break ranksMPs debated the motion in the House of Commons throughout the day that ended in a 204-118 vote. The Conservatives voted against the motion. Most Liberal, Bloc Quebecois and Green MPs joined the NDP in favour of recognizing a Palestinian state.