OTTAWA — The federal NDP is proposing legislation to prohibit companies from using consumers' personal information to charge different prices for the same products and services, arguing that artificial intelligence and data collection give corporations new ways to exploit Canadians.Vancouver East MP Jenny Kwan introduced the bill in the House of Commons Monday, targeting a practice known as surveillance pricing, in which companies use personal data and algorithms to determine how much an individual customer might be willing or able to pay."Your personal data should not become a license for corporations to charge you more," Kwan said in a statement."This bill, if passed, will shut down these predatory practices and put consumers ahead of corporate greed."Surveillance pricing can involve companies analyzing information about a customer's browsing habits, location, purchasing history, or other personal characteristics to calculate individualized prices.Unlike conventional dynamic pricing, which adjusts prices according to factors such as demand or availability, surveillance pricing uses information about individual consumers to determine what they are charged..NDP Leader Avi Lewis joined Kwan at a news conference following the bill's introduction, calling for greater federal regulation of technology companies."We are seeing in real time how these tech giants, given free rein by governments who refuse to regulate them, are making our lives worse," Lewis said."But there is an ever-growing appetite here for more guardrails. People in Canada aren't prepared to accept this reckless and dangerous sector without regulations."The NDP pointed to a March 2026 Abacus Data survey that found a majority of Canadians opposed algorithmic pricing after the practice was explained to them.Manitoba's NDP government, led by Premier Wab Kinew, also passed legislation this summer banning surveillance pricing.The federal proposal has received support from the United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents employees in Canada's grocery and retail industries."We stand ready to work with all levels of government to address the affordability crisis and surveillance pricing," said UFCW Canada national president Barry Sawyer..The legislation comes amid growing debate over how companies collect and use consumer information, particularly as artificial intelligence makes it easier to analyze large amounts of personal data.Lewis argued that technological innovation should benefit consumers rather than give corporations more opportunities to increase profits."The NDP will keep pushing for AI in the public interest, so that we put the rights and safety of people before the profits of tech oligarchs," he said.