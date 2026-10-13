Canadian

NDP urges Stelco nationalization, Poilievre rejects proposal, as layoffs set to continue

Poilievre speaking to reporters during scrum
Poilievre speaking to reporters during scrumCPAC
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Poilievre
Melanie Joly
Industry Minister
Canpoli
Avi Lewis
nationalization
Stelco
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