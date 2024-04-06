New bill would prohibit the capture or breeding of elephants and great apes in captivity

Animal welfare advocates rallied behind a Senate bill aiming to enhance protections for elephants and apes in Canada, prompting a sharp debate from zookeepers who argued current standards already prioritize the well-being of these exotic creatures, according to Blacklock's Reporter.Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums emphasized the rigorous care protocols in place, asserting, “Facilities adhere to extremely stringent standards and are recognized by their peers worldwide for their dedication to animal welfare.” According to them, both great apes and elephants in Canadian facilities are already managed under globally acknowledged best practices.The proposed legislation, Bill S-15 An Act To Amend The Criminal Code, seeks to prohibit the capture or breeding of elephants and great apes in captivity, with exceptions for scientific research, veterinary care, conservation efforts, or the best interests of the animals. Its preamble underscores the viewpoint that certain animals, notably elephants and great apes, should not be kept in captivity due to the inherent cruelty involved.The bill's sponsor highlighted the importance of providing better conditions for exotic animals. “Asian and African elephants are the largest land animals in existence,” said Senator Marty Klyne during the Second Reading debate. “Elephants are intelligent and highly emotional with excellent memories and a strong sense of empathy.”Previously, Parliament passed Senate Bill S-203 An Act To Amend The Criminal Code in 2019, which banned the sale, import, transfer and breeding of whales, dolphins and porpoises in captivity. This move drew attention to the Vancouver Aquarium and Marineland Amusement Park in Niagara Falls, ON, the only facilities in Canada housing such marine mammals at the time.Concerns have been raised regarding the precedent set by S-203, with opponents worrying about the potential for more private bills to follow suit. Conservative MP Blaine Calkins expressed reservations, stating, “One's definition of what constitutes abuse I think is actually what’s in question here. I question whether keeping an animal in captivity is abusive. I don’t know, I keep my dog in my house.”