New Brunswick Tory MP turns down pay raise

Mike Dawson, the Conservative Member of Parliament for the New Brunswick riding of Miramichi-Grand Lake, has sent a letter to the Clerk of the House of Commons refusing a 4.2% pay raise, which he and all other MPs are set to receive."At a time when everyday Canadians are struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living, I cannot in good conscience accept the pay increase of nearly $10,000," Dawson's letters read.."I hope that for those who know me, you know that I did not get into politics for the money," Dawson continued in a post on his Facebook."It is frankly distasteful that Parliamentarians are set to receive a raise while the working man (and woman) in this country hasn't seen a decent raise in decades. Before becoming a Member of Parliament, I was a drywaller and contractor, so this is a topic I know a thing or two about," his letter continuesThis decision has not only won him points with his constituents, as seen by the comments on his Facebook post, but also with the Canadian Taxpayer Federation (CTF)."Dawson is showing real leadership and proving he is a true champion for taxpayers by turning down the upcoming MP pay raise," said Franco Terrazzano, the federal director of the CTF. "It takes courage to stand alone and do the right thing and Dawson is showing real guts to turn down this pay raise."Terrazzano continued, saying, "He may be alone on this issue in the House of Commons, but thousands and thousands of taxpayers across Canada are standing with him.”It remains to be seen if any other MPs will follow Dawson's lead in refusing the pay raise.