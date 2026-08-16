Canadian

New 'Canadian Firearms Exchange' launches, promises to be marketplace for 'law-abiding' gun owners

CFE founder Jacob van der Merwe says the sites dedication to security and identity verification will provide a one-of-a-kind marketplace for Canadian firearm enthusiasts
Front page of canadianfirearmsexchange.ca
Front page of canadianfirearmsexchange.caScreengrab from canadianfirearmsexchange.ca
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Gun Laws
Canadian Gun Ownership
Canadian firearms owners
Canadian Firearms Exchange
Firearm marketplace
Jacob van der Merwe
Canadian firearm community
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