New 'Canadian Firearms Exchange' launches, promises to be marketplace for 'law-abiding' gun owners

A new marketplace purporting to be a haven for Canadian "law-abiding firearm owners" has launched and promises to be a market that will allow firearms enthusiasts to buy, sell, and trade firearms and firearm-related equipment.In a statement provided to the Western Standard, Jacob van der Merwe, the founder of the Canadian Firearms Exchange (CFE), touted that the marketplace was "created for law-abiding firearm owners who are tired of being treated like the problem."The statement continues, saying that the Exchange "gives responsible hunters, sport shooters, ranchers, collectors, and licensed owners a secure place to buy, sell, and trade firearms-related gear while reinforcing the rules lawful Canadians already follow every day."On their website it explains that the CFE is not a retailer but a "private community of Canadians buying, selling, and trading the firearms, optics, ammunition, and hunting gear they actually use."The website states that every member will be required to have their identity verified and be someone residing in Canada, and the site will be geolocked to only allow Canadian traffic.."The platform includes identity verification, PAL/RPAL compliance reminders, listing review, secure account protections, and in-platform messaging — not because licensed owners are the problem, but because responsible Canadians continue to prove they hold themselves to a higher standard," the statement from CFE reads.The launch comes as Canadians are finding it more and more difficult to find ways to buy, sell, and trade firearms while obeying the ever-changing laws.In an interview with WS, van der Merwe stressed the importance that the CFE could have in the Canadian firearms community and noted the importance that the geo-block feature on the website will have to prevent scams and foreign actors."To ensure that everyone (buying and selling on the exchange) is Canadian, we use technology to geo-block the site, so if you're outside of Canada, you'll be able to see the page, but you won't be able to open an account.".Van der Merwe noted that the exchange also makes new members send an e-transfer of $0.01 to the CFE to verify that they have a Canadian bank account, and the bank account name matches the name provided on the account.'We use the Interac e-transfer platform to verify that people have given us their actual name and that they have an active Canadian bank account. The Interac system only exists for Canadians who bank in Canada.""So even if you've used a VPN and spoofed your way into the site, you won't get past the verification layer." van der Merwe said when asked about the security of the site.He also added that the CFE does not take any commission or make any profit on transactions between members, van der Merwe added that if the site gets big enough, he may sell ad space on the site but said he won't "nickel and dime" members..Van der Merwe stated that while he is aware that his site is not the first of its kind in Canada, he stresses his 30 years of experience in IT have allowed him to build a far more user-friendly interface as well as a far more secure site in terms of user safety when buying and selling.When asked if he could sum up what the CFE will bring to Canadian firearms enthusiasts, van der Merwe said, "trust, compliance, security, and ease of use.""I want to make it possible so when you join the site you are confident that you are dealing with verified people on the other side."It is estimated that there are currently over 12.7 million civilian firearms in Canada, two million of which are registered and over 10 million that aren't.Canada has a long and storied firearm history and culture, with Canada ranking as the country with the seventh highest firearm-per-capita rate in the world.