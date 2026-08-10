New poll finds Carney holds wide trust lead over Poilievre

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney continues to hold a significant advantage over Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on both voting intentions and leadership trust, with older Canadians emerging as one of the Liberal leader's strongest sources of support, according to a new Leger poll released Monday.The survey found the Liberals at 46% support among decided voters, compared with 34% for the Conservatives, an unchanged Conservative result since June despite a slight two-point decline for the Liberals. The poll also found Canadians continue to view Carney more favourably than Poilievre across a range of policy issues.Respondents were randomly split into two groups and asked identical policy questions, with one group evaluating Carney and the other Poilievre. On every issue tested, Canadians said they trusted Carney more.Carney's largest advantage came on reducing immigration to ease pressure on housing and health care, where 69% of respondents said they trusted him, compared with 56% for Poilievre.He also led on accelerating major infrastructure and energy projects, 64% to 51%, increasing energy production and building new pipelines, 62% to 51%, boosting defence spending and Arctic security, 60% to 46%, and negotiating a trade agreement with the United States, 50% to 38%. .The survey shows Carney's political strength continues to be concentrated with older Canadians.Leger found Canadians aged 55 and older expressed the highest levels of satisfaction with the Liberal government and the strongest approval of Carney's performance. Younger Canadians were less supportive, although government approval remained positive overall.Overall, 55% of Canadians approved of Carney's performance as prime minister, 54% said they were satisfied with the federal government, and 54% believed the country was headed in the right direction. Regionally, the Liberals continued to post their strongest numbers in Atlantic Canada and Ontario, while the Conservatives maintained their largest advantage in Alberta and remained more competitive in rural communities.