New poll shows Liberals at 49% support, highest level in ten years

A new poll released by Léger shows the Liberal Party polling at 49%, their highest level of support in the last decade.The poll also highlights that despite polling well by historical standards, the Conservative Party is still almost 15 points behind Mark Carney's Liberals.Although the Tories are polling at or around 35%, historically a number that was high enough to win elections, they still have a massive mountain to climb to remain competitive with the Liberals..Pierre Poilievre will be hoping for the floundering and leaderless NDP to help claw away some support from the Liberals, with the party set to pick a new leader at the end of March.A bump in the polls from electing a new leader is not guaranteed, but, ironically, the Conservatives will be praying for a revived NDP, as any Conservative path to victory is statistically improbable with the NDP polling at 5%.A deeper dive into the numbers highlights the regionals do not paint an optimistic picture for the Tories, with Poilievre's party only leading in its typical strongholds of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.The poll also suggests that the Tory lead may be shrinking in Alberta, with the poll showing the Liberals and Conservatives at 37% and 56%, respectively; however, the Liberal number has grown by two points, while the Conservative number has shrunk by two..Another interesting insight from this poll is the overwhelming lead the Liberals have in Atlantic Canada, with the poll showing the Liberals at a staggering 68%, up five points, and the Conservatives polling at just 25%, down seven points.This is the most extreme example of the soaring Liberal lead, but the Grits are still seeing double-digit leads across Eastern Canada and British Columbia.These results modelled into seat projections would result in an overwhelming Liberal majority. Projections from Polling Canada on Twitter show that if these numbers were translated to the ballot box, it would result in the Liberals winning 242 seats, and the Conservatives reduced to just 83 seats..This poll also shows that government approval currently sites at 61%, up two points, while disapproval has shrunk to 31%, down three points.These numbers only show the current feeling of the nation, and, like what was seen in the lead-up to the 2025 federal election, where, despite Conservatives leading the polls by substantial margins for close to two years, they came up short on election day..In some of these polls the Conservatives polled as high as 45%, with the Liberals down at 21%.This is all to say that while the numbers currently project overwhelming support for Mark Carney's government, public opinion can shift on a dime.