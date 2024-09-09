New regulations cause nicotine pouch shortage across Canada

New rules stopping convenience stores from selling nicotine pouches have left many Canadians scrambling to find the product.On August 28, the federal government stopped the sale of nicotine pouches in convenience stores and banned flavours. They can only be sold behind the counter in pharmacies.Users have found it difficult to find the nicotine pouches, as many pharmacies do not have them in stock yet.In Calgary, smokers who use the pouches to quit are having trouble finding them. Some Lethbridge pharmacists said many people come in daily to ask for the pouches.The shortage is also affecting other parts of Canada. In Brockville, Ontario, the local Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall stores do not plan to stock the pouches.One Circle K store in Brockville told CTV News that the pouches were extremely popular. "Three to four customers came looking for them on Sunday morning alone," said a store employee. "They all left empty-handed."The government introduced these new rules because it thought the pouches were being marketed to kids. Health Canada approved nicotine pouches last year, but officials now say they have become too easy for young people to obtain.Advocates disagree with the new rules. They say the pouches are now harder to get for adults who use them to stop smoking.The ban has limited the flavours of pouches that can be sold. This ban has upset some users who relied on the pouches to quit smoking.Health Canada defends the decision, saying that keeping these products away from youth is important.The situation has left many Canadian smokers in a tough spot. Smokers trying to quit now have fewer options to find the nicotine pouches. Stores that used to sell the pouches are losing business and pharmacies are struggling to meet the new demand.As the ban continues, it's unclear when or if the supply of nicotine pouches will improve. For now, users and sellers alike are feeling the effects of this sudden regulation change..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.