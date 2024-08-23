New rules on nicotine pouches sparks debate

The Canadian government has announced new regulations for nicotine pouches, igniting a heated debate between government-funded health organizations and quitting smoking advocates. Starting August 28, these products will only be available behind pharmacy counters, with restrictions on flavours, advertising, and packaging.Health Minister Mark Holland says the measures aim to protect youth from nicotine addiction. Rob Cunningham, Senior Policy Analyst at the Canadian Cancer Society, supports the move."These restrictions will help protect youth from tobacco industry marketing and from nicotine addiction," said Cunningham.Doug Roth, CEO of Heart and Stroke, echoed this sentiment."Nicotine pouches had threatened to trap a new generation into nicotine addiction. But Minister Holland's announcement today will protect kids from these poisonous products," said Roth.However, only some agree with the new regulations. Quit Club, an organization representing Canadians who have quit smoking or are trying to quit, strongly opposes the measures. "The new counterproductive regulations announced yesterday by Mark Holland will restrict the access of nicotine pouches to pharmacies and reduce our choice of flavours that many of us have successfully used to quit smoking," said a Quit Club press release.Quit Club argues that limiting sales to pharmacies creates barriers for those trying to quit smoking. "Smokers make the switch to safer nicotine alternatives where we buy cigarettes," said the release.The organization also emphasizes the importance of flavours in helping smokers transition away from cigarettes."Canadians trying to quit depend on flavours as a way to migrate to less harmful alternatives, like pouches," said the release. "Research and our own experience show that without these options, smokers return to smoking."Quit Club warns that the new regulations might have unintended consequences. "Mark Holland leaves us no other option than going back to cigarettes and the illegal, unsafe black market of pouches," said the release.Imperial Tobacco’s Zonnic nicotine pouches are targeted by Holland’s ministerial order.“The Minister of Health is singling out Imperial Tobacco Canada while giving his friends in pharmaceutical companies a pass, despite our products being marketed, packaged, and sold in exactly the same way as other smoking cessation products,” said Eric Gagnon, Vice President, Corporate and Regulatory Affairs, Imperial Tobacco Canada. “All smoking cessation products should be regulated in the same way. This is not how good public health policy is made.”“This Ministerial Order is a mistake. Unless the federal government is ready to increase enforcement activities on the existing network of illegal sales of nicotine pouches, the Ministerial Order will have a damaging effect on public health,” said Gagnon.“This is an absolute abuse of power. The Minister of Health is making smoking cessation products more difficult to buy for adults who smoke and who want to quit. It goes against all logic for a country that wants to reduce smoking rates to target products that actually help people quit. This unprecedented power grab takes a science and evidence-based approval process for therapeutic products and taints it with ideological considerations.”Health organizations, however, maintain that the regulations are necessary to prevent youth addiction. "Today's announcement demonstrates our government's commitment to protecting young people from tobacco industry influence and a lifelong battle with nicotine addiction," said Sarah Butson from the Canadian Lung Association.“It’s rare to see change happen so quickly, and we are pleased that the Minister understood the urgency of the matter.”"By making Canada the first country where nicotine pouches are dispensed by pharmacists and where flavours are restricted, Minister Holland is setting an important regulatory precedent," said Cynthia Callard from Physicians for a Smoke-Free Canada.Quit Club criticizes the government for not consulting with users of nicotine pouches before implementing these regulations. "If he cared about our health, he would have consulted the tens of thousands of consumers, including our members, who have successfully used nicotine pouches and other nicotine replacement therapies to quit smoking for good," said the Quit Club release.As the debate continues, the government plans to monitor the effectiveness of these new rules.