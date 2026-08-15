Canadian

New study finds Canadians spent more on taxes than basic necessities in 2025

Study from The Fraser Institute finds that Canadian families are spending close to half their annual income on taxes
Pie chart showing what the average Canadian family is spending their money on by percentage in 2025
Pie chart showing what the average Canadian family is spending their money on by percentage in 2025The Fraser Institute
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian taxpayer
costing Canadian taxpayers
Excess taxes
the fraser institute
Average income
Canadian families
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news