Canadian

Newfoundland to opt out of gun grab, joining Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Yukon, and NWT

Newfoundland's abstention leaves only Quebec, B.C, the Maritime provinces, and Nunavut, to enforce federal gun confiscation program
Cape Race lighthouse in Newfoundland
Cape Race lighthouse in NewfoundlandPixabay
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Gun Buyback Program
Newfoundland
federal gun grab
Tony Wakeham

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news