Niagara Falls suspect killed by police had prior gun charges and was released on bail

Authorities have confirmed that 38-year-old Anthony Deschepper was the man fatally shot by police during an officer-involved incident at a gas station in Niagara Falls. Deschepper had been identified as the primary suspect in the homicide of a Brampton woman earlier this week, as well as in an Amber Alert issued for his abducted daughter. The child was later located safely, and the alert was canceled shortly afterward.According to police sources, officers confronted Deschepper at the Niagara Falls gas station late Tuesday night following an extensive manhunt across southern Ontario. .Details of what led to the fatal encounter have not been released, and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Ontario’s civilian police oversight agency, has taken over the case as is standard procedure in incidents involving police use of deadly force.Court records show that Deschepper was out on bail at the time of the homicide and subsequent police confrontation. He had been facing multiple charges, including discharging a firearm with intent and possession of prohibited weapons.His release under these conditions has reignited public debate about Canada’s bail system and whether it adequately protects the public in cases involving accused violent offenders..Legal experts have noted that under federal law, bail is meant to balance the presumption of innocence with public safety concerns. However, critics argue that the current framework allows individuals facing serious charges to reoffend while awaiting trial.Several political figures and police associations have called for bail reform in recent years, citing a perceived pattern of repeat violent incidents involving released offenders.The case has become part of a wider, ongoing discussion about bail reform across Canada. Police organizations and some provincial leaders have pressed the federal government to tighten bail conditions for violent offenders and repeat gun-related charges..In 2023, Ottawa introduced amendments to the Criminal Code aimed at making it more difficult for those accused of serious violent offences involving firearms to obtain bail.Despite these changes, police associations and victims’ advocates continue to call for further reforms, arguing that the system still allows high-risk individuals to be released..Legal scholars, however, caution that overly restrictive bail laws could undermine constitutional rights and disproportionately affect marginalized groups. They emphasize the need for evidence-based reforms that address both public safety and fairness within the justice process.The Special Investigations Unit continues to examine the circumstances surrounding Deschepper’s death, while Peel Regional Police investigate the related homicide case in Brampton.