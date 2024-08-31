Nicotine pouches a key tool in the global fight against smoking

Nicotine pouches are becoming a popular tool to help people quit smoking in many countries around the world. These pouches are small, tobacco-free products that people place under their lip to get a dose of nicotine without the harmful effects of smoking.Canadian Health Minister Mark Holland issued a controversial Ministerial Order banning nicotine pouches like ZONNIC from stores that carry cigarettes. The pouches are now only available at pharmacies, making it harder for smokers to access the smoking cessation products. However, many countries are using nicotine pouches and government-funded organizations promote their use as a smoking cessation aid.In the United Kingdom (UK), the government supports using nicotine pouches to help people quit smoking. The pouches are easy to find in stores and are considered a safer cigarette alternative.The government-funded National Health Service (NHS) promotes the use of nicotine replacement therapies (NRT) and bupropion, a pharmaceutical drug, to help quit smoking.Nicotine pouches have become popular in the UK since they were first introduced in 2019. However, as of 2022, 12.9% of the UK population still smokes. The pouches come in different flavours and strengths, so users can pick what they like best. While they are still pretty new in the UK compared to other smoking cessation products, more people are trying them.The UK government has rules to ensure these pouches are safe. They check their quality and manufacturing process. The same is true in Germany, where strict regulations on tobacco have made nicotine pouches a good option for those looking to quit. Even with the strict rules, 15.7% of Germans still smoke as of 2023.The government-funded German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (GFIRA) said, “The pouches are the least harmful option for consumers who do not want to give up nicotine and have a harmfulness profile comparable to that of medical nicotine replacement products.”“In a detailed study by GFIRA scientists on the material composition of tobacco-free nicotine pouches from August 2022, it was shown that the pouches do not contain any substances of health concern apart from nicotine.”Sweden has led the way in using similar products, like snus, for many years. Snus has been a big part of why smoking rates in Sweden are very low at 9.3%. Sweden is the only European country with a smoking rate below 10% as of 2023.Nicotine pouches are the new option in Sweden, offering a cleaner and tobacco-free way to help people quit smoking. They are viewed as a modern alternative, as they do not contain tobacco, to traditional snus.For Swedes, switching from snus to pouches as a smoking cessation aid has made Sweden the largest producer and consumer of nicotine pouches.Sweden allows flavours and different nicotine strengths. The Swedish government regulates pouches to meet safety standards and limits their sale to those 18 and older. Sweden has been a vocal champion of nicotine pouches as other European countries are trying to put in flavour bans, tax hikes, and outright bans.Tomas Tobe is the Moderates political party’s top candidate in the upcoming European Parliamentary elections and plans to push for the acceptance of nicotine pouches across the European Union (EU).“Regrettably, we see the EU consistently targeting snus. Now, nicotine pouches appear to be the next target. This is harmful not only to Sweden but also to public health throughout Europe,” said Tobe at a press conference.“A total ban on nicotine pouches would thus be counterproductive. Moreover, nicotine pouches present significant opportunities for Sweden in terms of exports, jobs, and economic growth. If it also contributes to reducing tobacco-related mortality in Europe, then it represents a tremendously positive development.”In the United States, nicotine pouches are widely available and regulated by the FDA as tobacco products. The FDA allows flavours and different nicotine strengths. The first nicotine pouches were introduced in 2015. The US saw a 641% increase in nicotine pouch sales between 2019 and 2022.Countries like South Africa, New Zealand, and Middle Eastern countries such as the United Arab Emirates are also seeing the benefits of nicotine pouches. In these places, people are turning to pouches to reduce or quit smoking altogether.Overall, more and more countries are recognizing the value of nicotine pouches in helping people break free from smoking. As these products become more available in additional countries, they may play an even more significant role in reducing smoking rates worldwide..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.