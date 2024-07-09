Nine people sickened from Listeria in plant-based drinks in Ontario

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said nine people have caught listeriosis as of Monday after consuming certain plant-based drinks with Listeria monocytogenes. While nine people have been sickened with listeriosis, Moore said there have been five hospitalizations associated with this outbreak investigation. “Ontarians are reminded to check their fridges for the recalled products and if any are found, they should be immediately discarded or returned to the location where they were purchased,” said Moore in a Tuesday statement..On Monday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced a recall affecting certain Silk and Great Value plant-based refrigerated beverages, as they might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. He said people should visit the CFIA’s website for a complete listing of all recalled products and should go to it often as the food safety investigation continues. Moore called for people to not consume any recalled products. Contamination with Listeria does not change the smell, taste, or appearance of food. “I strongly advise the public, especially those at high risk for listeriosis such as the elderly, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems to make sure they do not consume these recalled products,” he said. “The Ministry of Health is working closely with Local Public Health Agencies, Public Health Ontario, the CFIA, Health Canada, and the Public Health Agency of Canada regarding the recall of these products.” This recall comes after the CFIA confirmed in February it had recalled President’s Choice and Taylor Farms corn salad kits because of possible Listeria contamination. READ MORE: President’s Choice, Taylor Farms corn salad kits recalled over Listeria concernsThe CFIA said these corn salad kits should not be consumed, used, sold, served, or distributed. It said the recall is nationwide. The affected President’s Choice chopped Mexican-style street corn salad kits measure 285 grams and had the UPC code 0 60383 03491 7. Listeria could be found in those with best before dates up to and including February 19.