Nova Scotia Conservative crosses floor to join Liberals

Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont has crossed the floor to join Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government, a move that could bring the Liberals closer to a majority in Parliament.. D’Entremont cited his narrow 1.1% margin of victory in the last election and said he was considering what would be best for his constituents..The development deepens internal tensions already brewing within the Conservatives. d’Entremont, a former deputy speaker of the House of Commons, has long been seen as a moderate voice within the party and recently clashed with leadership after the caucus declined to support his bid for Speaker.His centrist stance and reputation for working across party lines have drawn comparisons to Carney, who has moved the Liberals closer to the political center since taking office. Carney, a former central banker, has emphasized fiscal restraint and pragmatic governance while distancing himself from the progressive image of his predecessor, Justin Trudeau.d’Entremont’s potential defection comes as Carney prepares to face a crucial confidence vote on his first federal budget, which pledges what he calls “generational investments.” If d’Entremont and two other Conservatives were to join the Liberals, Carney’s minority government would secure a majority..Meanwhile, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre faces growing unrest within his caucus. His recent comments calling former national police leadership “despicable,” later retracted, unsettled some moderate MPs and exposed rare divisions in the party.The leadership is already under strain ahead of a review scheduled for January, with questions emerging about Poilievre’s ability to unify the party and broaden its appeal beyond his populist base.With d’Entremont now sitting as an Independent, the political balance in Ottawa remains in flux. His next move could determine whether Carney solidifies his hold on Parliament or faces a continued uphill battle to pass key legislation before 2029.