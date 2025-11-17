'O Canada' silenced by cops at Palestinian flag raising in Toronto

A brief confrontation at Toronto City Hall drew national attention on Monday during the first officially sanctioned Palestinian flag-raising ceremony, approved to mark what organizers called “Palestinian Independence Day.”The event was authorized by the City of Toronto earlier this month, despite petitions signed by more than 20,000 opponents and a dismissed legal challenge seeking to block it.A video circulating online shows Toronto police officers instructing a counter-protester to stop playing O Canada on a portable speaker. .The officer can be heard citing municipal bylaws prohibiting the use of amplified devices during permitted public events.While the audio device was shut off, some attendees continued singing the anthem without amplification.Claims circulating on social media suggesting police switched off the Canadian anthem in favour of a Palestinian anthem appear to be inaccurate..There was no official broadcast of any anthem beyond the permitted ceremony. Sounds referenced online as the "Palestinian anthem" were chants from a nearby pro-Palestinian demonstration.The flag-raising sparked strong reactions both at the event and online. Supporters framed the ceremony as a symbolic affirmation of Palestinian identity, especially amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. .Opponents argued the flag-raising was divisive, with some accusing city officials of ignoring public concern.The response reflects broader tensions across Canada following large pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations over the past year.Similar disputes over policing, amplification rules, and public messaging have occurred in other Western countries, including the United Kingdom.City officials have not confirmed whether guidelines for future political or international flag-raisings will be reviewed.