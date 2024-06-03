Canadian

Odds the Bank of Canada will lower its rate on Wednesday have improved

Financial experts have increased confidence Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will cut the bank's rate on June 5.
Financial experts have increased confidence Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will cut the bank's rate on June 5.
Tiff Maclem
Bank of Canada overnight rate
Data says a Bank of Canada rate cut likely

