Canadian

O'LEARY: Trudeau killed Canada 'I'm happy to put a goat in Parliament'

Majority of Canadians think Canada is broken
Kevin O'Leary says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ruined Canada
Kevin O'Leary says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ruined CanadaCourtesy The Things
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
#justintrudeau
#O'leary
#Liberal
#NDP
#ottawa
#economy
#cdnpoli
#abpoli
#bcpoli
#politics
#Washington
#UK
#conservative
#capitalist

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news