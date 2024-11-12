O'LEARY: Trudeau killed Canada 'I'm happy to put a goat in Parliament'

Canadian businessman, investor and political pundit Kevin O’Leary is calling out Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for destroying Canada’s economy and reputation.“I don't care if they put a goat in running Canada,” said O’Leary in a recent broadcast.“It's better than what we’ve got right now. I'm happy to put a goat in Parliament, and we just listen to that goat, nay, yes or no. It's better than what we have right now. Trudeau has killed Canada.”Canada has experienced a flight of investment since Trudeau took office in 2015, said O’Leary, adding GDP per capita has collapsed.“It's all on him — he owns it,” said O’Leary. “That guy has damaged our country in such a brutal fashion, it's going to take decades to fix it. It's so important that he gets out of there. (Trudeau) please leave us alone. Please leave. Please. His own party is on their knees begging him to leave. He's got to go. We must fix the country.”A recent Ipsos survey indicates 70% of Canadians believe Canada is “broken,” an opinion held by many young adults, wrote the Fraser Institute in a recent report, noting a Statistics Canada poll demonstrates a major drop in the percentage of residents reporting high levels of “life satisfaction.” The survey showed that 40% of respondents between 25 and 54 say they are struggling to make ends meet.Canadians have endured the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a recent press conference. Statistics Canada has published some “upward revisions” of Canada’s GDP for 2021, 2022 and 2023, she said.“It makes me even more optimistic that after a really challenging time, and the deepest recession since the Great Depression itself, Canada is on track for a soft landing,” she said.Several leading economists have sounded the alarm over Canada’s economic problems, including Carolyn Rogers, senior deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, who said recently it is time to “break the glass” to solve Canada’s productivity crisis, wrote the Fraser Institute.“Canadians are on the cusp of the worst decline in living standards in 40 years, with no end in sight,” they wrote, noting wages and salaries are lower in every Canadian province compared to all 50 U.S. states.“Canadians should want to know why workers in states such as Mississippi and Louisiana make more money than workers here at home,” said Alex Whalen a senior policy analyst with the Fraser Institute in a statement.Canada is also losing corporate head offices.“Between 2012 and 2022, one-in-20 head offices closed or merged with other companies,” wrote the institute. “Head offices serve as command-and-control centres for key decisions about people, products, processes, technologies and strategies for growth.”Even though he is optimistic for Canada’s future, O’Leary said he is ashamed of the damage to Canada’s reputation caused by Trudeau’s mismanagement.“I went with my wife to a wedding in Cairo just months ago,” he said. “They wouldn't let us in with our Canadian passports. Trudeau, what did you do to us? I'm so pissed.”