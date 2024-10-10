Ontario court reopens ArriveCan ticket cases against Amish community

The Democracy Fund (TDF) said it has succeeded at reopening a number of ArriveCan tickets for five Amish clients in Ontario. In 2021 and 2022, TDF pointed out these clients received tickets for allegedly failing to complete the ArriveCan app. It said they had not received any notification of court dates or convictions, leading to outstanding fines being sent to collections and liens placed against their family farms in some cases. “It was clear that these clients did not receive adequate information regarding their tickets,” said TDF senior litigation counsel Adam Blake-Gallipeau in a Wednesday press release. “The Amish are a vulnerable religious minority and have limited engagement with modern legal systems.”TDF said it filed documents with the court to try to have these cases reopened. The court granted this request, which will allow clients to receive a notice of trial and set a trial date. It confirmed its lawyers will now request and review disclosure, engage with Crown attornies, and proceed to trial if necessary. Although this is an initial victory, it said the real work of having these tickets stayed, withdrawn or resolved at trial now begins. It has a number of additional Amish clients who require help and have since learned there might be other communities impacted by outstanding liens and fines. However, it said it remains committed to advocating for the rights of Amish communities and ensuring they receive fair treatment.In cases where their properties have liens registered on title, Blake-Gallipeau said it makes it tough to obtain loans or to transfer farms to the next generation. “We are pleased that the tickets have been reopened and look forward to arguing our case in court,” said Blake-Gallipeau. TDF said on September 18 it had discovered Amish community members in Grey County, ON, were convicted for various COVID-19 charges..Civil liberties group steps up to support Ontario Amish community hit with COVID fines.During the COVID-19 pandemic, it said 74 Amish community members were fined almost $300,000 for failing to take actions such as filling out the ArriveCan app. “These are people who, due to their faith, do not use modern technology,” said Blake-Gallipeau.