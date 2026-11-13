Canadian

Ontario family fights to save dog 'Onyx' from euthanasia because of wolf ancestry

A northern Ontario family is fighting to keep its six-year-old dog, Onyx, after being told to choose between having him euthanized or surrendering him to a wolf sanctuary.
A northern Ontario family is fighting to keep its six-year-old dog, Onyx, after being told to choose between having him euthanized or surrendering him to a wolf sanctuary.TikTok
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Gofundme
Canada Minister Of Natural Resources
GoFundMe campaign
Greater Sudbury
Heaven Furoy
Onyx the wolf-dog
Humane Initiative