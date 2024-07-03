Ontario Independent MPP says she is disappointed Ford removed her from PC caucus

Ontario Independent MPP Goldie Ghamari (Carleton) said she was disappointed Premier Doug Ford kicked her out of the Progressive Conservative caucus. Ghamari said she is a proud Canadian who was born in Iran. Her parents fled Iran in 1986 and came to Canada after her father escaped a roadside execution with his life. “As the first Iranian-Canadian woman elected to office in Canada, I’m proud to use my personal time to raise awareness and speak to people in Canada and around the world about the terrorist Islamic Regime in Iran, its countless human rights violations, and its very real threat to Canadians in Canada,” said Ghamari in a Tuesday statement..Ford kicked Ghamari out of caucus on Friday after appearing on a video chat with English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson. READ MORE: Ford removes Ontario PC MPP who met Tommy Robinson from caucusThe Office of the Premier of Ontario (OPO) said this decision “follows repeated instances of serious lapses in judgment and a failure to collaborate constructively with caucus leadership and as a team member.” “While this decision did not come easily, it has become clear that MPP Ghamari can no longer continue in her role within our caucus,” said the OPO. .To Carleton residents, Ghamari said her office is open as usual and she and her team will continue to assist them with their requests. She added she remains their MPP and will continue to be their voice at Queen’s Park as she has been doing for the last six years. To anyone who has supported her efforts to raise awareness about the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Canada, she thanked them. She vowed to continue to speak out against the IRGC. The MPP went on to say she will continue to align herself with and support conservative policies. While she is no longer in the PC caucus, she said she is a conservative and that will never change. She said she was thankful for the hundreds of emails, phone calls, and messages of support. Because of all of this support, she said she is appreciative. She called serving Carleton residents “the honour of a lifetime.” Ghamari concluded by saying she does not “know what the future holds for me, but I am feeling very hopeful and optimistic.” “I will be taking some time to reflect on my next steps,” she said. “When one door closes, another one opens.” The National Council of Canadian Muslims called on Ghamari in November “to immediately retract her dangerous statements and retweets that peddle #Islamophobic tropes.”READ MORE: Islamic group accuses Muslim Ontario PC MPP of Islamophobia“We ask Premier @fordnation if this kind of conduct is acceptable in his caucus,” said the NCCM. .She said most Muslim political and religious leaders choose to contextualize, equivocate, and justify Hamas’ barbarity.