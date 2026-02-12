Canadian

Ontario Liberal Party to allow temporary residents to vote in leadership election

OLP to continue allowing temporary residents to vote in leadership contest, won't follow change made by federal party
Outgoing OLP leader Bonnie Crombie
Outgoing OLP leader Bonnie CrombieCBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario Politics
Bonnie Crombie
Ontario Liberal Party
Temporary Resident
Nathaniel Erskine-Smith

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news