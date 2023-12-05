Ontario man with weapons prohibition charged with firearms offences

Peel Regional Police (PRP) located a loaded firearm and laid numerous firearms-related charges after conducting a traffic stop in Mississauga, ON. On December 1 at 7:54 a.m., PRP officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Tomken and Derry roads in Mississauga, according to a Monday press release. During the investigation, PRP said a loaded firearm and replica ones were found inside the vehicle. Kitchener, ON, resident Robert Broomer, 34, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to order, one count of possession of a loaded or restricted firearm without a licence, one count of an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there is a firearm, one count of knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, one count of possession of property obtained by crime and three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. At the time of the arrest, Broomer was on a lifetime weapons prohibition order. He was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton, ON. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact PRP 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477. This comes after the Canadian government pushed back the grace period for its semi-automatic gun ban for legal gun owners by two years in October. READ MORE: Canadian government extends gun grab amnesty period until 2025“The extension of the Order will ensure affected firearm owners and businesses continue to be protected from criminal liability for unlawful possession while they come into compliance with the law, including having the opportunity to take part in the buyback program,” said Public Safety Canada (PSC). PSC said Canadians should feel safe in their communities. That is why the Canadian government has been addressing gun violence with a plan that includes expanding firearms legislation and regulations, spending money on law enforcement and border operations and providing funding for communities to tackle the root causes of violence.