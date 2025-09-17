Ontario police will not participate in Liberal gun grab program

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says the federal government will move forward with its gun grab program despite the Ontario Provincial Police declining to take part.The minister said details on the program’s next steps and logistics will be released in the coming weeks. He insisted collection facilities will be available in Ontario even without the OPP, adding that other police services have already agreed to participate. He did not specify which ones.The Ontario force confirmed earlier this month it would not directly participate, echoing resistance in other provinces. .Alberta and Saskatchewan have taken steps to limit or block local law enforcement from joining the federal initiative, arguing it infringes on provincial jurisdiction.Prime Minister Mark Carney has defended the program, saying it has been widely misrepresented. Speaking on a podcast on Sept. 10th, he stressed the initiative is not a confiscation scheme but a voluntary opportunity for owners to return prohibited firearms in exchange for compensation.“This is not about confiscation,” Carney said. “This is about the voluntary return of firearms for compensation… We’re talking about assault rifles. We’re talking about serious weapons.”.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has positioned her government as a leading opponent of the program, directing the RCMP and sheriffs in her province to avoid participating, blocking municipalities from enforcing related restrictions, and requiring police forces to seek provincial approval before joining. She has pledged to work with Saskatchewan to resist the rollout.The buyback, first announced in May 2020, has faced repeated delays and missed three previous deadlines. Federal officials now say the initiative will be completed no later than the end of 2026.Meanwhile, the current amnesty period allowing Canadians to retain thousands of banned firearms is set to expire on Oct. 30.