Canadian

Ontario school trustees apologize for $45K Italy trip to buy $100K of art, vow to repay expenses

Brantford Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board
Brantford Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board Courtesy Brantford Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board/Facebook
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Trip
Regrets
Education Ontario
Italy
Jay Goldberg
Artwork
Onpoli
Trustees
Rick Petrella
Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board
Jill Dunlop

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news