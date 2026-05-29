Ontario Tech sues YouTuber Fique Ayub for curry prank video

Ontario Tech University has filed a lawsuit against YouTube creator Fique Ayub following a prank that allegedly disrupted lectures, damaged property, and reportedly traumatized a professor during a series of incidents.The university claims Ayub interrupted classes, threw curry at students and onto classroom ceilings, and damaged university property during a prank called “catch the curry” in October, 2025.According to the National Post, the institution has already secured an injunction barring the YouTuber from its property but is still pursuing a claim for a least $50,000 in punitive damages, plus the profits he gains from the video.In the videos, Ayub speaks in an exaggerated Indian accent while asking mocking questions before pulling a portable stovetop from his backpack and cooking curry during lectures..As the lawsuit continues, Ayub has strongly denied several of the university's allegations. In his statement of defence, he argued that his videos are exaggerated, heavily edited, dramatized, and created only for comedy and satire. Ayub also denied claims that the university deserves profits connected to the content.The creator is not shy of controversy, as he was reportedly arrested along with two others in March after yelling “He has a gun!” inside a packed Landmark Cinemas theatre in Whitby, Ontario, during another prank video.An investigation revealed that the three involved intentionally created the trick to stir panic amongst movie-watchers for content to film and post on social media.