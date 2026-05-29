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Ontario Tech sues YouTuber Fique Ayub for curry prank video

Ontario Tech University sues YouTube creator Fique Ayub after his "catch the curry" prank disrupted lectures and damaged property.
Ontario Tech sues YouTuber Fique Ayub
Ontario Tech sues YouTuber Fique Ayub
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Ontario
Ontario Tech University
Oshawa, Ontario
YouTube personnel
Damaged Property Lawsuit
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Western Standard
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