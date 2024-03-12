Ontario university holds gym hours segregated by gender, sexuality

The Columbia Icefield (CIF) Fitness Centre at the University of Waterloo has blocked off times for people based on their genders and sexual orientations. “Sign that ‘welcomed’ me to University of Waterloo rec centre,” tweeted Mary Wrath on Monday..To be welcoming, the CIF Fitness Centre said cisgender and transgender women will have it to themselves on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. “Women’s (cis- and trans-) only programming aims to provide a safe, comfortable, inclusive and fun atmosphere for women,” said the CIF Fitness Centre. “These hours are supervised by women staff.” While women have been given preferential treatment during these times, it said sexual minorities will have the gym to themselves on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. “Trans, non-binary and (sexual minority) programming aims to provide a safe, comfortable, inclusive and fun atmosphere for trans and non-binary people as well as the (sexual minority) community,” it said. “Friends are welcome if invited by members of this community.” Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay said Canadian universities have gone insane. “These are the rules for the gym at @UWaterloo, which, if you can believe it, was known as an elite Canadian STEM university until it got taken over by genderwang mystics,” said Kay..Feminist Current publisher Meghan Murphy said she would never step foot in the CIF Fitness Centre. “This sign says to me that I don't want to go to this gym,” said Murphy. .The U of W said in 2022 it was looking for qualified people who self-identify as women, transgender, non-binary or two-spirit to fill a tenure track research position.READ MORE: University of Waterloo offers research position to only women, non-binary or two-spirit personsThe position was through the Natural Science and Engineering Research Council for exceptional candidates, except males need not apply unless they are transgender. During the application process, it asked candidates to self-identify by selecting if they were a woman, a man, transgender, gender fluid or non-binary, two-spirit or prefer not to answer.