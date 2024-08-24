OPEN HOUSE: More monied mansions priced from US$27,000,000 to US$65,000,000

Very few of us will ever get the chance to walk through an estate home valued at US$65,000,000, let alone get a chance to look inside. Canadian online real estate portal Zoocasa flipped through listings of homes of the ultra-rich in the US, giving us a look inside four mansions in Florida, New York State and California. Whether you’re a real estate enthusiast, an aspirational dreamer, or simply curious about the lifestyles of the rich and famous, take a look. .US$55,000,000 - 387 Ocean Blvd. Golden Beach FLBeach front living like no other, this 11,599-sq.-ft. home on a 41,750-sq.-ft lot has 150 ft. of private ocean frontage on the shore of the Atlantic Ocean. It features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, which according to the listing is "designed with impeccable attention to detail and a seamless blend of modern elegance and timeless charm." Amenities include a gym, home theatre and guest house with a living room and kitchen. In addition to beach access there is a large outdoor living space that includes an oval pool and poolside cabana with a bar, catering kitchen and alfresco dining. .$28,000,000 - 318 Route 537, Colts Neck NJThe state of New Jersey takes some bad raps, being in the shadow of New York State, but this 160-acre horse farm and estate makes them easy to take.The 18,000-sq.-ft. main house features seven bedrooms and eight bedrooms. The estate is dedicated to the breeding of racing thoroughbreds, according to the listing, just one hour from Manhattan. .US$65,000,000 - 45 Hitchcock Lane - NYThe Hitchcock Estate features 10 bedrooms and six bathrooms, spread through two main homes, a cottage, carriage house, multiple farmhouses and stables.The listing calls it an "undeniable treasure and an exceptional property."Located in MiIlbrook NY, the listing adds the estate, "has remained undeveloped, shrouded in mystique, the subject of curiosity and imagination providing now and then a glimpse into its elegant and storied past." .US$27,000,000 - 337 Belvedere Ave, Belvedere CAHigh in the hills, with the Golden Gate Bridge in the distance, this six-bedroom, seven-bedroom home is designed for entertaining. According to the listing "this contemporary-style home is a haven for guests, featuring expansive decks, a primary suite on its own level and a guest suite with private outdoor access."There are numerous 'resort-like' amenities including a wet bar, grass playground, dedicated spa floor with a kitchen, steam room, sauna, a 60-ft. indoor enclosed pool with pocket doors opening to the outdoors, "and a magical garden with winding paths to explore on the 1.15-plus acre double lot," says the listing.