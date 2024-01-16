Order of Canada recipient says he does not want Zionist money in his restaurants

Paramount Fine Foods Executive Chair Mohamad Fakih said Israel supporters should not come to his restaurants. “Unfortunately, he’s a garbage human being that was named to the Order of Canada and maintains a ‘personal friendship’ with the Prime Minister,” tweeted AK Strategies Managing Principal Anthony Koch on Monday. “These are the kinds of brutes the ‘new Canada’ grants our highest honours.”.Fakih said in a since-deleted tweet he does not want Zionists coming to Paramount Fine Foods.“Please don’t!” said Fakih. “Our clients are respectful families from all backgrounds.” While he welcomes people from all backgrounds, he said he is opposed to those who support the Israeli government, as it has killed babies and starved people. Fakih acknowledged he was a Liberal. “This crew has lost its way,” he said..Since Fakih was opposed to Israel, Twitter user Rimon said he should be ashamed of himself. “You openly supporting Hamas and celebrating their criminality — and even baby killing is DISGUSTING!!!” said Rimon..While Rimon accused Fakih of being a Hamas supporter, he said lying and saying it many times does not make it true. “Pro-Israel supporters use the strategy of false allegations believe the best way to get everyone on the defensive,” he said.“It doesn’t work.” .When people lie and double down, he said it shows weakness and defeat. If people’s cause is just, he admitted it “shouldn’t need all this.”Fakih said on December 5 he cannot understand why Canadian politicians are not doing and saying more about what is happening in Gaza. READ MORE: WATCH: Canadian restaurant chain owner says politicians need to support Gaza“The politicians have a million excuses,” he said. “And when they say something, they wordsmith it and be careful with what they say.”.Fakih could not be reached for comment in time for publication.