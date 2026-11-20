OTTAWA — The federal and Ontario governments are providing just under $929 million to support Ford's $5 billion investment in Oakville, where heavy-duty pickup truck production has restarted after a two-year shutdown.Industry Minister Mélanie Joly and Ontario Premier Doug Ford were on hand to mark the reopening of the Oakville Assembly Complex on Friday, with the federal government announcing up to $464.5 M in support and the province contributing $ 464 M.The automaker has finished a major retooling of the facility to produce F-Series Super Duty pickups. The earlier plan to convert the plant to an EV plant has been scrapped.The project includes a new aluminum stamping facility and is expected to support more than 2,000 people at the Oakville plant, with a production capacity of up to 100,000 vehicles per year."Canada is an auto nation now and into the future," said Joly in a statement..Joly said the investment would help to strengthen Canada's automotive supply chain and maintain Canada's position in North American vehicle manufacturing."By investing in our people, cutting-edge technology and world-class auto parts suppliers, we are securing the future of Canadian auto manufacturing and ensuring that Canadian workers remain at the heart of the North American auto industry.".Ford welcomed the announcement as proof that Ontario remains competitive in the face of increasing pressure from US tariffs.."Ontario is an auto manufacturing powerhouse and today's milestone is a clear indication that our auto sector is not only resilient but also globally competitive," said the Premier."By cutting taxes and reducing red tape, our government will continue to create the conditions that will see world-class companies like Ford choose Ontario as their partner to invest in, grow and create good-paying jobs."The Oakville plant previously made the Ford Edge and the Lincoln Nautilus before it shut down for retooling.Ford originally announced plans to convert the plant into an EV manufacturing center but pulled the plug in July 2024, opting instead to produce gasoline and diesel Super Duty trucks.The new production line will also support Ford's engine manufacturing in Windsor and Essex, where the engines are made for the company's North American vehicle assembly operations."This investment is a reflection of our confidence in Canadian manufacturing," said Ford of Canada President and CEO Bev Goodman."Oakville gives us the ability to build more of the trucks our customers rely on and makes Ford stronger on both sides of the border.".The announcement comes as Canada's auto industry is still reeling from the tariffs that US President Donald Trump has imposed.In an interview with the Western Standard earlier this week, Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association president Brian Kingston said the American tariffs have cost Canadian automakers over $7 billion..The auto industry is under enormous pressure because of the US tariffs, according to Kingston.He stressed that the manufacturers are entirely reliant on continued access to the US market, with around 90% of the vehicles built in Canada going to the US.Ford has about 7k people across Canada working at assembly plants, engine plants, and research facilities.The company states that the Super Duty trucks built in Oakville will be sold across North America and exported to other international markets.