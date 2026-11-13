Canadian

Ottawa announces $342.5M in climate funding commitments at COP31

Julie Dabrusin speaks at COP31 in Turkey
Julie Dabrusin speaks at COP31 in TurkeyJulie Dabrusin on X
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Climate Change
United Nations
Turkey
Un
Julie Dabrusin
Canpoli
Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin
Enviroment
cop31
cop31 Canada