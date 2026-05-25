Ottawa announces $77.5M 'gender equality' funding package

OTTAWA — Gender Equality Minister Rechie Valdez announced Monday that the federal government will provide more than $77.5 million in funding to nearly 400 organizations across Canada focused on 'gender equality', gender-based violence prevention and support for sexual minority communities.The funding package, announced in Brampton will support 395 organizations and is being described by the federal government as the largest funding announcement in the history of Women and Gender Equality Canada by number of organizations directly supported.“Across Canada, community organizations are helping people rebuild after violence, find opportunity, and move forward with dignity and hope,” Valdez said in a statement.“With this historic investment, our government is giving nearly 400 organizations the support they need to keep changing lives.”Valdez said the organizations receiving funding are helping women remain in the workforce, supporting survivors of violence and expanding opportunities for leadership and economic participation.“When women and gender-diverse Canadians are safe, supported, and able to participate fully, Canada is stronger,” she said..The federal government said $44.4 million will go toward 218 organizations working to advance women’s participation in economic, political and social life, while another $23.2 million will support 112 organizations focused on preventing and addressing gender-based violence.An additional $9.9 million will be distributed to 65 organizations aimed at strengthening sexual minority communities and supporting initiatives related to safety and inclusion.The funding announcement builds on top of a recent federal spend of over $167.2 million for other gender equality-related projects.Officials described the funding package as part of Budget 2025 which includes hundreds of millions in additional spending over the next five years for women’s equality initiatives, gender-based violence prevention and sexual minority programs.“Women’s organizations, survivors’ advocates, and 2SLGBTQI+ community leaders are doing essential work in communities across the country every day,” Sidhu said.“This historic investment will help strengthen the organizations people rely on and support safer, more inclusive communities here in Brampton and across Canada.”