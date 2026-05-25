Canadian

Ottawa announces $77.5M 'gender equality' funding package

Rechie Valdez scrumming media
Rechie Valdez scrumming mediaRechie Valdez on X (@rechievaldez)
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Gender Based Violence
Canpoli
Liberal Mp Rechie Valdez
Gender Equality
Rechie Valdez
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news