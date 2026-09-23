Ottawa council votes unanimously to rename Trump Ave.

OTTAWA — Ottawa city council voted unanimously Wednesday to begin renaming Trump Ave., removing the U.S. president’s name from a residential street in the national capital.River Ward Councillor Riley Brockington will lead consultations with residents to select a replacement. The proposed name will return to council for final approval in 2027.“There have been a number of requests from Trump Ave. residents, residents within Central Park and across our city, and frankly beyond, that would like to see the City of Ottawa engage in a street-renaming process,” Brockington told council.The street is located in the Central Park neighbourhood, where roads were named after New York City landmarks when the community was developed. Nearby names include Manhattan Cres., Madison Park, Bloomingdale St. and Staten Way.Donald Trump was chiefly known as a New York real estate developer when Trump Ave. received its name more than 20 years ago..Brockington said the replacement could continue the neighbourhood’s New York theme, but residents will also consider names with no connection to the city.“I could speak at great length why I believe strongly it is time to rename Trump Avenue, but I don’t want to give a platform anymore to the person who is on the current street sign blades,” he said.“I do believe this is about a new beginning, and I want this to be a community-led process where the community ultimately will select and recommend to city council what that new name will be.”Brockington plans to establish a working group of three to five residents before presenting possible names to households for a vote.The decision follows months of escalating tensions between Canada and the United States over tariffs, Trump’s repeated 51st-state remarks and his order directing U.S. agencies to refer to Lake Ontario as “Lake America.”Ottawa residents previously considered renaming Trump Avenue in 2021. That effort failed after households split 21-21, while 20 did not respond.Brockington said he is prepared to take the time needed to reach a new decision.“It is time for the City of Ottawa to rename Trump Avenue,” he said.