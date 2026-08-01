Ottawa embraces Ismaili Council’s community housing model for 1,250 rentals

OTTAWA — The federal government is turning to a housing model run by the Ismaili community as part of a new partnership expected to advance more than 1,250 rental homes across four provinces.Build Canada Homes, the federal government’s housing agency, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ismaili Council for Canada to identify and assess potential projects in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand joined the Aga Khan in Vancouver for the announcement.While the council represents the interests of Canada’s Ismaili Muslim community, it is involved in the agreement because of its existing “Generations” model, which combines rental housing with health care, seniors’ services, child care and community facilities.The model has already been used in Toronto and Calgary.Generations Toronto includes 390 rental apartments, a 122-bed long-term care home, a health clinic, an early-childhood centre and cultural and recreational facilities..The council has also worked on multigenerational housing and seniors’ services in Calgary. A separate agreement signed with Simon Fraser University this month will allow researchers to study and evaluate the Generations model.The federal government says the proposed developments would serve families, seniors, newcomers and other Canadians rather than being limited to members of the Ismaili community.“The Ismaili Muslim community has a long-standing tradition of partnership in service to Canadians,” Ismaili Council for Canada president Ameerally Kassim-Lakha said.“This agreement builds on that tradition and advances the Generations model — a proven, community-based approach that brings together housing, care and connection.”The memorandum is a preliminary framework rather than a construction contract.It does not identify the locations of the proposed developments, when construction could begin or how much public money would be committed.The announcement also does not explain whether the Ismaili Council would contribute land or financing, or who would ultimately build, own and operate the homes.Build Canada Homes and the council will instead work together to locate potential sites and determine whether proposed projects qualify for federal support.Housing Minister Gregor Robertson said the agreement combines federal resources with the council’s experience in community development.“This partnership brings together expertise, land, and community leadership to create homes and neighbourhoods where people can thrive,” Robertson said.The agreement follows a joint declaration signed by Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Aga Khan in March, which committed the federal government and the Ismaili leader to greater co-operation in areas including housing, development and humanitarian work.