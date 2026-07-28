Ottawa gives $4M to French groups in Saskatchewan, where 95% can’t speak the language

OTTAWA — The Federal government is spending more than $4 million to promote French in Saskatchewan, where fewer than one in 20 residents can conduct a conversation in the language.The federal government announced the funding Tuesday for 22 French-language organizations operating across the province.The investment includes more than $3.5 million for organizational programming and another $544,173 for community projects involving French-language services, arts, culture and youth.Statistics Canada’s 2021 census found 52,420 Saskatchewan residents, or 4.7% of the population, could conduct a conversation in French.That left roughly 95% of the province unable to do so.Just 11,335 residents, or 1%, reported French as their only first official language spoken. Another 1,815 residents listed both English and French..French was the mother tongue of about 1.5% of Saskatchewan residents, down from 1.8% in 2006.By comparison, more than 1.05 million people in the province — 94.5% of the population — reported being able to speak English but not French.Ginette Lavack, parliamentary secretary to the minister of Indigenous services, announced the funding in Saskatoon on behalf of Canadian Identity and Culture Minister Marc Miller, who is also responsible for official languages.Canadian Heritage said the money would expand access to “essential French-language services” and help preserve what it called Saskatchewan’s “vibrant Francophone community.”“Our official languages are a vital part of our national identity and a great source of pride for Canadians,” Miller said.“Our government is investing in organizations whose efforts ensure the strength and vitality of our official languages by providing access to essential services, promoting our arts and culture, growing our economy, and helping showcase the best of Canada to the world.”.Secretary of State for Rural Development Buckley Belanger said French has “deep roots” in Saskatchewan and praised the Fransaskois community’s contribution to the province.“We believe in their future, and we’ll always stand with them,” Belanger said.More than 64% of Saskatchewan residents whose first official language is French live in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert or Moose Jaw, according to federal demographic data.Many of the province’s rural Francophone communities have fewer than 1,000 residents.The funding is being delivered through the Community Life component of Canadian Heritage’s Development of Official-Language Communities Program.