Ottawa launches $100M steel shipping rebate

OTTAWA — The federal government is launching a $100-million program to help Canadian steel producers move their products across provincial and territorial borders as the industry continues to face U.S. tariffs.Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon announced the new Commodities Sectoral Support Program during a visit to Hamilton on Monday, saying eligible companies will receive a 50% rebate on rail and marine transportation costs for Canadian steel shipped within Canada for up to one year, or until the funding runs out."We have some very, very good news," MacKinnon said as he announced the program in Hamilton."The fact is that Hamilton's steel industry is of vital strategic national importance, as are the steel producers and steel industries from all over Canada. We will defend this industry to the very end and we will make sure that this industry not only survives, but thrives and prospers for the people who work in that industry." The rebate applies to eligible rail carload shipments and non-containerized marine shipments of Canadian steel moving between provinces and territories. Transport Canada said businesses can begin applying immediately.MacKinnon said Canadians increasingly want to buy products made at home.."Canadians want to buy Canadian products. And Canadians want their governments to buy Canadian products. Canadian businesses want to use more Canadian materials, and our government wants to support that. Buy Canada. Buy Canadian."The minister said the funding fulfills a commitment announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney last fall to lower the cost of transporting Canadian steel across the country."I am announcing today the launch of the Commodities Sectoral Support Program, a $100 million investment that will help reduce the cost of transporting Canadian steel between provinces," MacKinnon said.He said the rebates will strengthen the competitiveness of Canadian steel producers while supporting workers across the country."Now this is excellent news for Canada's steel industry, for our producers, for our steel workers, and for Canadians who rely on steel products every day." Closing the announcement, MacKinnon quoted Carney's remarks from last fall, saying the steel industry remains central to Canada's economy."The Canadian steel industry will always be at the heart of Canada's competitiveness, our security and our strength," MacKinnon quoted the prime minister as saying."Make no mistake. This is one of those pivotal moments. Canada is moving from reliance to resilience. We are building one Canadian economy, not 13."