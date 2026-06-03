Ottawa moves to reverse CRTC streaming rules, announces $600 million backstop

OTTAWA — The Carney government is moving to reverse a recent CRTC decision requiring major streaming services and Canadian broadcasters to contribute more money toward Canadian content, admitting that the policy could increase costs for consumers.Canadian Identity and Culture Minister Marc Miller announced Wednesday that the federal government is directing the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to review its recent ruling and will issue new policy directions governing implementation of the Online Streaming Act.The government also announced $600 million in temporary funding for Canada’s audio and audiovisual sectors to offset revenue that would have otherwise been generated through the CRTC’s requirements.The move comes less than two weeks after the CRTC ordered large foreign streaming services and Canadian broadcasters to spend a portion of their Canadian revenues on the production and acquisition of Canadian programming.The federal government said those costs could ultimately be passed on to consumers through higher subscription fees and broadcasting costs.“At a time when Canadians face cost-of-living pressure, now is not the time to make culture and entertainment more expensive,” the government said in a statement..The government said the new funding will provide stability for the sector while a revised framework is developed.“Canadians should be able to see themselves in the films and series they watch and hear their lives reflected in the artists they listen to,” Miller said.“That’s why we are investing to support the audiovisual and audio sectors now, while bringing necessary stability as we develop new directions that will ensure Canadian content remains affordable.”