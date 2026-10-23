Ottawa orders diplomats to avoid U.S. midterm candidates

OTTAWA — Canadian diplomats in the United States have been ordered to stay away from candidates running in next month's midterm elections, as the Trump administration accuses Canadian politicians of interfering in American politics.According to a report published Thursday by Bloomberg, an internal memo sent Tuesday instructed Canadian diplomats not to meet with election candidates or attend events where they might be present without special permission.The restrictions go as far as discouraging officials from being photographed alongside candidates or appearing in public communications associated with them.The directive follows warnings from U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra, who recently accused Canadian politicians of attempting to influence American elections through retaliatory tariffs and political messaging aimed at U.S. voters.“We are monitoring it. We are evaluating it. And if some of it becomes election interference, America will respond to it,” Hoekstra said in a recent podcast interview.Hoekstra specifically criticized Industry Minister Mélanie Joly's previous comments about targeting tariffs at politically sensitive American states.“We're being wise and strategic to put political pressure, and that's why we think it's the right thing to do right now,” Joly said when announcing retaliatory measures last year..The U.S. Embassy in Ottawa also released a statement Wednesday listing comments and actions by Canadian politicians that it alleges demonstrate efforts to influence American politics.Among those identified were Joly, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Liberal MP Anthony Housefather.Housefather previously campaigned for Democratic congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz in Florida, while Ford's government ran an advertising campaign featuring former U.S. president Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs.The embassy warned that American elections are for Americans to decide.Prime Minister Mark Carney rejected suggestions Wednesday that Ottawa's response to U.S. tariffs amounted to election interference.“The United States initiated a series of trade actions. We've responded to those to protect Canadian jobs, to protect Canadian companies and develop our economy,” Carney told reporters.“All of our actions are in the interest of Canadian workers, Canadian families and the future of this economy.”Ford also denied attempting to influence the American vote.“I have no interest at all interfering in American elections,” he said.Global Affairs Canada has defended its guidance as consistent with the restrictions normally placed on Canadian diplomats during elections in foreign countries.The department's internal memo reportedly cited heightened political sensitivities and instructed officials to take a particularly cautious approach.Americans head to the polls November 3 to elect members of the House of Representatives and roughly one-third of the Senate.The restrictions leave Canadian diplomats with fewer opportunities for direct contact with candidates who could soon help shape Washington's trade and foreign policy toward Canada.