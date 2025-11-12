Ottawa ramps up pressure on Moscow with new round of economic sanctions

The federal government has announced another round of sanctions against Russia, expanding its effort to isolate Moscow and weaken its ability to wage war in Ukraine.Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said the new measures would increase economic pressure on Russia for what she described as its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.The sanctions list 13 individuals and 11 entities tied to Russia’s drone industry, cyber operations and energy exports..For the first time, Canada has targeted companies that supply the cyber infrastructure used in Russian hybrid warfare, a strategy that includes disinformation and online attacks.Ottawa has also blacklisted several liquified natural gas firms and added 100 ships from Russia’s “shadow fleet,” which are used to move energy products while avoiding Western restrictions.“Canada remains unwavering in its commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and its people,” Anand said in a statement..“We will continue to intensify pressure through sanctions in coordination with allies and partners until Russia puts an end to its unjustified invasion.”Since 2014, Canada has sanctioned more than 3,300 individuals and entities involved in violating Ukraine’s sovereignty or committing human rights abuses.More than 400 vessels have already been sanctioned for transporting oil and goods that support Russia’s war effort..The latest measures align with similar sanctions announced in recent weeks by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom. Ottawa says this coordination reflects a shared goal among G7 partners to drain Russia’s revenue streams and limit its access to technology.While the federal government presents the sanctions as a demonstration of solidarity with Ukraine, critics have questioned whether the measures have a real impact on Russia’s economy.Despite extensive restrictions, Russia continues to find buyers for its oil and gas through global networks that help it sidestep Western rules.Even so, the announcement signals that Canada intends to remain a reliable partner in the G7 coalition as it continues to pressure Moscow, despite growing domestic concerns about inflation and energy affordability at home.