Ottawa school board pulls out of Pride parade over anti-Israel statement

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) said it will not be participating in the Capital Pride Parade (CPP) because of the anti-Israel statement organizers put out. Because this statement was put out, some community members have expressed feeling unsafe and unwelcome. “For an event seeking to promote equity and inclusion, the impact of this decision sadly runs counter to what we have always embraced about Pride,” said the OCDSB in a Monday statement. At the OCDSB, it said it is proud to welcome and celebrate sexual minority students, parents, and staff. It called ensuring its schools and workplaces allow everyone to feel a sense of belonging “core to our mandate as a public educational institution.”It has been involved with Capital Pride for many years, including by leading the parade on a number of occasions. Through this participation, it said it “has always been our intention to demonstrate that all members of the (sexual minority) community deserve to feel welcome at the OCDSB.”The OCDSB concluded by saying the decision to not participate will be upsetting to some community members. “Indeed, we deeply regret that we will not be there to showcase our pride,” it said. “No matter where you come from — your religion or creed, race or background, or intersectional identities — we believe that every member of this community deserves to feel welcome and safe.”The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said on August 8 it was shocked and hurt by Capital Pride saying it stood with Palestine. READ MORE: Jewish organization denounces Ottawa Pride group for supporting PalestineBy making anti-Israel policy a centrepiece of Capital Pride, CIJA said it “creates a climate where Jews are targeted, unwelcome and unsafe.”“Pride is supposed to embrace the diverse backgrounds of the (sexual minority) community and should not ask anyone to leave part of their cultural, ancestral, heritage or religious identity at the door to feel secure, upheld, protected and included,” said CIJA..The Liberals pulled out from the CPP on Monday after organizers denounced Israel in a statement they put out. READ MORE: Liberals become latest group to withdraw from Ottawa Pride events over anti-Israel statement“In light of recent decisions made by the Capital Pride Board, the Liberal Party has decided not to participate in Capital Pride events this year and instead will host our own event to celebrate Ottawa’s (sexual minority) communities,” said Liberal spokesperson Parker Lund. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other politicians have participated in the CPP in the past.