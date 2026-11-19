OTTAWA — Canada is pursuing an interim trade arrangement with the United States as negotiations resume with the Trump administration, while the country's auto industry warns that billions of dollars in tariffs are putting Canadian vehicle production at risk.According to CBC News, senior Canadian and American officials have resumed regular discussions to resolve trade disputes, with automotive and steel tariffs remaining major obstacles.Canada-US Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc has been speaking with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick through regular phone and video calls.Canada's chief trade negotiator, Janice Charette, has also participated in the discussions.The renewed negotiations follow the collapse of trade talks in August, when Ottawa and Washington failed to reach an agreement on tariff relief and other trade measures.No agreement has been finalized, and the two governments have yet to publicly outline the terms of a potential interim arrangement..Carney says trade talks will continue after meeting with Trump in China.Speaking before the House of Commons international trade committee Tuesday, Charette acknowledged that Canada may not be able to return to completely tariff-free trade with the United States."I have suggested that we are trying to get to the lowest rate of tariffs on the narrowest basket of goods, with the most preferential access for Canadian businesses and Canadian workers," she said."But we do have another partner on the other side of the table, and they have shown to date an unwillingness to enter into any arrangement in which there is full tariff-free trade."The negotiations come as Canadian automakers face growing pressure from American tariffs, with manufacturers warning that the costs are threatening the industry's competitiveness.In an interview with the Western Standard on Tuesday, Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association president and CEO Brian Kingston said US tariffs have already cost Canadian automakers more than $7 billion.."The auto industry is under great pressure because of US tariffs right now. The total tariff bill on Canadian auto manufacturers is in excess of $7 billion," Kingston said."Manufacturers are trying to find a way to continue to operate, continue to build 1.3 million vehicles a year in light of those challenges.".Kingston said Canada's automotive sector has depended on an integrated North American market for more than six decades, with approximately 90% of Canadian-built vehicles exported to the United States."Regardless of what a company is building in this country, they need U.S. access, or it doesn't make commercial sense," he said.Canada's domestic market is not large enough to support the country's existing assembly plants without American customers, Kingston argued."A typical auto plant will build about 200,000 to 300,000 vehicles a year. There's no single model in Canada that sells in those volumes."He urged Ottawa to prioritize restoring market access through negotiations with Washington."That is the number one priority for all manufacturers, is get that access restored so that we can continue to build the 1.3 million vehicles or more that we do in Canada right now.".Kingston also warned that tariffs are driving up vehicle prices for consumers, estimating that the additional costs amount to between $4,000 and $12,000 on new vehicles."Because we operate in this integrated North American supply chain, when they put tariffs on products, tariffs or taxes ultimately raise the cost of production, which means that consumers pay more," he said.The pressure has become particularly visible in Ontario, where Stellantis has faced criticism over its proposed sale of the idled Brampton assembly plant to Canadian defense manufacturer Roshel.Industry Minister Mélanie Joly has threatened legal action against Stellantis over federal funding previously provided to support vehicle manufacturing in Canada.Meanwhile, the federal government is also exploring closer automotive ties with China, a move Kingston warned could create additional challenges for domestic manufacturers.He questioned whether Ottawa's decision to allow 49,000 Chinese-made electric vehicles into Canada annually at a reduced tariff rate could eventually open the market to a broader range of Chinese automobiles."The question is really, is this a Trojan horse for other Chinese vehicles?" Kingston asked..But Kingston maintained that resolving the American tariff dispute remains the industry's most pressing concern."Until we get those macroeconomic factors right, it will continue to be a really tough environment for building cars in Canada."LeBlanc is scheduled to meet virtually Thursday with members of the federal government's advisory committee on Canada-US economic relations, which includes representatives from business, labor and trade organizations.The meeting comes as Ottawa seeks a path toward tariff relief following months of uncertainty for Canadian manufacturers and exporters.